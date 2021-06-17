Josh Mooney, a sophomore on the Stonington High boys track and field team, won the 110 hurdles at the Class M state championships with a time of 14.65 seconds.
He also finished second in the 300 hurdles (39.87) and second in the javelin (160-0).
He is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending June 5.
Mooney received 448 votes. There were a total of 1,190 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
