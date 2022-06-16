Addie Hauptmann, a senior on the Wheeler High softball team, collected the 100th hit of her career in her final at-bat for the Lions during a Class S playoff loss.
The hit was a three-run home run. Hauptmann finished the season batting .492 with 32 hits, including six doubles and six homers, and 29 RBIs.
Hauptmann, the athlete of the week for the week ending June 4, received 522 votes. There were a total of 830 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
