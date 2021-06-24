Alex Stoehr, a freshman on the Westerly High softball team, hit three triples and a double in a doubleheader sweep of Barrington.
For the week, she was 7 for 13 with four doubles, two triples and three RBIs.
Stoehr is hitting .333 for the season.
She is the athlete of the week for the week ending June 12.
Stoehr received 381 votes. There were a total of 658 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
