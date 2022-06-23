Josh Mooney, a junior on the Stonington High track and field team, won the 110 hurdles at the State Open meet and placed second in the same event at New Englands.
His time at New Englands — 14.28 seconds — improved his school record.
He was third in the javelin at the Open and eighth at New Englands.
Mooney, the athlete of the week for the week ending June 11, received 84 votes. There were a total of 224 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.