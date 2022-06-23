042722 SPT windham at stonington track TM
Josh Mooney

 Tim Martin

Josh Mooney, a junior on the Stonington High track and field team, won the 110 hurdles at the State Open meet and placed second in the same event at New Englands.

His time at New Englands — 14.28 seconds — improved his school record.

He was third in the javelin at the Open and eighth at New Englands.

Mooney, the athlete of the week for the week ending June 11, received 84 votes. There were a total of 224 votes cast in last week’s balloting.

