Keith Zardies, a sophomore guard on the Wheeler High boys basketball team, scored 15 points and made seven steals in the Lions' victory over Putnam.
The 15 points were a season high for Zardies, who’s averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 steals per game.
Zardies, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 8, received 434 votes. There were a total of 827 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.