Gabby Dimock, a sophomore forward on the Stonington High girls basketball team, scored 31 points and had 22 rebounds in a pair of Bears wins.
She had a streak of six straight games of double-figure scoring and is averaging 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds this season.
Dimock, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 29, received 605 votes. There were a total of 1,683 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
