Dorian White, a senior on the Stonington High boys basketball team, scored 57 points and had 16 rebounds in three games for the Bears.
White’s week included a season-high 32 points in a loss to then-unbeaten St. Bernard. He is averaging 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds a game this season.
White, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 22, received 179 votes. There were a total of 443 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
