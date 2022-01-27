Riley Peloquin, a sophomore guard/forward on the Westerly High girls basketball team, scored 22 points and had 19 rebounds in two games for the Bulldogs, one a win and one a loss.
She is averaging 7.1 points and 7.5 rebounds this season.
Peloquin, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 15, received 1,371 votes. There were a total of 3,335 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
