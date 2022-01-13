Addie Hauptmann, a senior on the Wheeler High girls basketball team, scored 32 points in two games during the Montville Christmas Tournament.
She also had 20 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
Hauptmann, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 1, received 474 votes. There were a total of 1,052 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
