Bella Santos, a Chariho High sophomore, placed 12th at the state individual gymnastics championships to qualify for the New England meet.
Santos scored a 33.8 in the all-around. She was also fifth in the floor exercise.
Santos received 283 votes. There were a total of 528 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
