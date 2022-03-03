Champlin, a senior on the Westerly High boys swimming team, finished first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley at the Division II championships.
He was also on two second-place relay teams for the Bulldogs.
Champlin, the athlete of the week for the week ending Feb. 19, received 671 votes. There were a total of 1,317 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.