Ryan Gruczka and Josh Mooney, both juniors, each won an event and finished second in another as Stonington High captured the Class S boys state title, the school’s first indoor track crown.
Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in the 3,200. Mooney took first in the 55 hurdles and was second in the 55 dash.
Gruczka and Mooney, the co-athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 12, received 270 votes. There were a total of 615 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
