Stonington’s boys soccer team closed the season with 21 straight victories and earned its second straight Class M state championship, while the Bears field hockey team reached the Class S state title game.
Stonington won the Athlete of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 4 for the best fall season.
Stonington received 224 votes. There were a total of 404 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
