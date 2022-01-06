Nate Cyr, a senior on the Stonington High boys basketball team, scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Bears’ 70-62 win over Woodstock Academy.
Cyr also had five 3-pointers. He is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.
He is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 25.
Cyr received 1,070 votes. There were a total of 2,758 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.