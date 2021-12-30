Sydne Haik, a sophomore on the Westerly High girls basketball team, scored 14 points as the Bulldogs opened the season with a victory over Cumberland.
Haik had three 3-pointers, five assists and five steals.
She is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18.
Haik received 951 votes. There were a total of 2,219 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.