Dante Wilk, a senior on the Westerly High boys basketball team, scored 23 points and had eight assists as the Bulldogs opened the season with a victory over longtime rival Chariho.
Wilk also contributed five rebounds in the win.
He is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 11.
Wilk received 198 votes. There were a total of 345 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
