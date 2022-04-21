Sophia Valentini, a sophomore on the Westerly High softball team, struck out 24 batters in two Bulldogs victories.
She pitched a three-hitter in each game and has an 0.50 ERA through the first two games of the season.
She was also a combined 4 for 7 at the plate with two doubles and a pair of RBIs.
Valentini, the athlete of the week for the week ending April 9, received 1,407 votes. There were a total of 3,640 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.