Dean Pons Jr., a senior on the Westerly High baseball team, struck out 14 batters in the Bulldogs’ five-inning win over Wheeler School/Rocky Hill.
Pons had an assist on the remaining out, throwing out a runner on a groundout.
He allowed just one hit and walked only two.
Pons, the athlete of the week for the week ending April 30, received 638 votes. There were a total of 1,453 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
