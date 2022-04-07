Wheeler High's Mike Urgo, a junior, was named the swimmer of the meet at the ECC championships after winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
He also swam on two winning relays for the Fitch-Stonington-Ledyard-Wheeler co-op team.
He was second in the 100 at the Class L state meet and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Urgo, the athlete of the week for the week ending March 26, received 335 votes. There were a total of 850 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
