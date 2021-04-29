Chad Mayne, a senior on the Westerly High football team, kicked a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Bulldogs’ 30-7 victory over Mt. Hope.
The kick, which came on a windy, rainy night, put the Bulldogs ahead by nine points. It was the longest field goal of his career.
Mayne received 1,399 votes. There were a total of 2,923 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
