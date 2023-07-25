WARWICK - The 18U Wave Runners, Westerly's travel softball program, finished second overall over the weekend in the Ocean State Invitational hosted by the Apponaug girls softball league.
The Wave Runners dropped a 5-2 decision in the championship game on Sunday at the Winslow Athletic Complex to the Firebirds from Medfield, Mass.
Following victories over tournament host Apponaug Pride (13-1), the Bay State Thunder (21-4) and Seekonk (19-1) in pool play on Friday and Saturday, the Wave Runners were the No.2 seed in the elimination round.
Emma Kocab allowed three hits over five inning as the Wave Runners won their quarterfinal-round game over Seekonk, 8-1. Nicole Silvestri hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning while Emma Caracciolo had two RBIs.
Grace Jenkins had two hits and two RBI, Erin O'Leary drove in three runs, scored a run and singled and Dina Arnold doubled and had two RBIs leading the Wave Runners in its 8-5 semifinal win over MetroWest Thunder.
Lyla Auth had a strong game in the circle allowing two earned runs over six innings.
Auth (4 innings) and Kocab (3 innings) threw well in the championship game defeat. MacKenize Gallagher had two of the five hits for the Wave Runners while Lilly Vetelino added a RBI single.
Jenkins was the top hitter for the Wave Runners in the tournament (.538) followed by Caracciolo (.533), Gallagher (.474) and Auth (.400). O'Leary drove in 10 runs over the six games while Kocab and Silvestri each homered.
Auth went a perfect 3-0 in the circle, struck out nine over 17 innings and had a 2.47 ERA.
This weekend, the Wave Runners will play in their final tournament of the summer in Coventry.
