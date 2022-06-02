Yale New Haven Health leaders receive United Hospital Fund’s Excellence in Healthcare Award

Sponsored Content
NEW HAVEN, CT
The United Hospital Fund (UHF) Monday announced the winners of the 2022
Excellence in Health Care Award for Quality Improvement Champions, including eight recipients from Yale New Haven Health. The award honors extraordinary leadership in improving quality of care, patient safety and patient experience. Honorees are selected for their vision and accomplishments by participating healthcare organizations from across the greater New York metropolitan region.
A total of 73 honorees were recognized at an in-person event in New York City after two years of virtual ceremonies. The honorees – physicians, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists and a broad range of other health care workers – were each selected by a senior executive at their institution. They represent all five boroughs of New York City, as well as Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, and were drawn from hospital systems, long-term care facilities, home care organizations, independent practice associations, federally qualified health centers, medical groups and behavioral health organizations.
The Yale New Haven Health recipients are:
• Bridgeport Hospital – Christopher Bussiere, safety and quality specialist III, Performance Improvement
• Greenwich Hospital – Christopher M. Davison, MD, FACEP, medical director, Department of Emergency Medicine
• Lawrence + Memorial Hospital – Carin Gutelius, MSN, RN-C, director of inpatient Nursing and Critical Care (pictured on the right)
• Northeast Medical Group – Karen E. Brown, MD, medical director, Primary Care and co-chair YNHHS Care Signature Ambulatory Council
• Westerly Hospital – Robin Heard- Albert, RN, CIC, Infection Prevention, site lead (pictured on the left)
• Yale New Haven Health System – Rebecca McCray, MS, RN, director, vaccine enterprise and Nancy Hamson, MBA, director, Community Health Improvement
• Yale New Haven Hospital – Adam L. Ackerman, MD, physician lead and co-chair of Opioid Stewardship, Yale New Haven Health
The Excellence in Health Care award was initiated in 2019 to recognize healthcare innovation and improvement aimed at achieving the highest quality patient care by UHF, an independent nonprofit organization with a mission to build a more effective and equitable health care system.
Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit physician foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians.YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and YSM’s clinical physician practice, Yale Medicine, which is the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. YNHHS and Yale partner on clinical care, education and research, bringing the latest discoveries, technology and therapies to patients. www.ynhhs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.