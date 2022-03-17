Sponsored Content
WRHS WELCOMES NEW DENTAL PROVIDER
Hope Valley, RI – Wood River Health Services (WRHS) announces that it has hired a new dental provider. Dr. Milton J. Liu, DDS previously worked at Blackstone Valley Community Health Center in Pawtucket, RI.
“We are so pleased that Dr. Milton Liu has joined our team of dental providers,” stated Chief Dental Officer Tiffanie Waldeck, DMD. “Dr. Liu has dedicated his career to improving the oral health and quality of life of Rhode Islanders. He believes in our mission and is a perfect fit for our community health center and the patients we are dedicated to serving.”
Dr. Milton J. Liu received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2010 from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. He went on to complete a one-year General Practice Residency program at the Samuels-Sinclair Dental Center at Rhode Island
Hospital. By joining the team, WRHS now has three full time Dentists and three Registered Dental Hygienists at its Hope Valley facility.
“I just joined WRHS in January of this year and it is going well. It is a pleasure to serve the community with Dr. Waldeck and her dental team,” Dr. Milton Liu. He continued, “In such a short amount of time, it is clear to me that WRHS is dedicated to providing quality, patient centered care. I hope that our patients feel the same way.”
The dental department provides comprehensive services with a focus on preventative, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. Dental services include dental examinations, oral cancer screenings, fillings, cleanings, sealants and fluoride varnishes, digital X-rays, extractions, root canals, crowns, and partial and complete dentures.
Wood River Health Services is recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, WRHS is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable medical, dental and behavioral
healthcare and additional services to community residents with fees adjusted based upon a patient’s ability to pay.
For information about WRHS’ dental programs or to schedule an appointment, call (401) 539-2461.
About Wood River Health Services
Since 1976, Wood River Health Services (WRHS) has provided high-quality affordable medical, dental and social services to the communities of southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut. A private, non-profit Community Health Center, WRHS is devoted to providing quality patient care to more than 8,000 patients. It is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. WRHS is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), a community-based health care provider that receives funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. FQHCs must adhere to a stringent set of requirements including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on the ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes at least 51% patient-members. For information about its programs and services, visit WRHSRI.org.
Learn more at woodriverhealthservices.org, or call today: 401-539-2461
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.