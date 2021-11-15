Sponsored Content As Seen in the Dining Guide '21
Roberto and Ernesto are keeping it real in Coventry, West Warwick and Smithfield.
When nothing will do but the taste of Mexico, you will never be disappointed at Condesa restaurante mexicano and tequila bar!
Brothers Roberto and Ernesto Leon first opened Condesa restaurante mexicano and tequila bar in Smithfield, RI in 2015 with the help of their mother and late father.
Since opening their first restaurant, they have expanded to open Condesa restaurant mexicano & tequila bar in West Warwick on Quaker Lane.
With the support of their family and great supporting cast from Condesa, they have now ventured out to open Santo Taco Taqueria and Cantina in Coventry! Santo Taco has a real Mexican Street Food feel to it. You will be able to find Mexican classics like pastor, barbacoa and tamales while enjoying a good tequila.
All of their restaurants offer the best authentic Mexican cuisine, which includes tableside guacamole, tacos, burritos, salads, enchiladas, special entrée dishes and appetizers. Hand crafted drinks, including margaritas, are on the menu, and so are vegetarian and gluten free options.
As much as the brothers want to offer what they consider the most authentic Mexican food in the state, they also want to emphasize the rich Mexican heritage that is the basis for their menus.
If one were to draw a Venn Diagram, with the circles representing Mexican Culture, Mexican Culinary Contributions, and Mexican History, the intersection of these spheres would be called Jalisco.
The western Mexican state, whose capital is Guadalajara, is both representative of much of country’s history, and also the source of unique culinary and cultural traditions.
It’s the brothers’ dedication to these traditions and authenticity that sets them apart, and it makes any choice you make at Condesa or Santo Taco the RIGHT choice.
Their home style, family recipes are made fresh, from scratch in their kitchens.
“The word Authentic is used so often that it has kind of lost its credibility. However- we take pride in our food, our ingredients and our recipes in both our kitchens and bars.” Says Roberto.
“We very much believe that we provide the most authentic Mexican food. My brother and I have been in the business for 20 years, starting out in family run Mexican restaurants, and now opening our own. Our parents taught us the value of hard work and work ethics. They taught us well. We bring our love of the Mexican culture, the love of great hospitality, and the love of good food to everything we offer at Condesa, and Santo Taco”.
The brothers are very proud of the excellent reviews their food and their teams get, with a 4.5 average on Trip Advisor, and a 4 star average on Yelp, their commitment to providing the best food in the best atmosphere pays off with comments like:
“Easily some of the best Mexican cuisine this side of the border!” (Jesse, from Tiverton, RI)
“The waiters/waitresses we have had are always professional, have a good sense of humor, check in often to be sure all is going well and able to answer menu questions. On each visit, the owner has been on property and made a point to stop by to be sure things were well and say 'thank you' to us as we leave. All the staff seem to say 'bye, thanks for coming' when we leave which gives it a neighborhood restaurant feel.” (Jen, from West Warwick)
If all this talk of great food, and fabulous atmosphere have your taste buds longing for traditional Mexican delights, make your way to Santo Taco or Condesa and indulge your culinary desires.
-Blog post March 2021
www.condesarestaurant.com, www.santotacobar.com
