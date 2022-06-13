Sponsored Content
Westerly Hospital is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves by helping people connect with the programs, services and opportunities that help foster healthier living.
Every year, as part of our vital mission to promote health and wellness throughout the Greater Westerly region, Westerly Hospital sponsors, develops and participates in a wide variety of community-based programs and services.
Every year the hospital provides financial and in-kind contributions to the community through four wide-ranging programs: Guaranteeing Access to Care; Advancing Careers in Health Care; Promoting Health & Wellness; and Creating a Healthier Community.
Among the many initiatives supported by the hospital are programs that address food insecurity in the community through employee-driven food.
“The 42 million-plus people struggling with food insecurity in our country also face high rates of diet related health issues – like obesity, diabetes, cancer – due to a lack of access to healthy food. Our goal is to collect healthy food donations,” said Augusta Mueller, community benefit manager, Yale New Haven Health.
For the past two years, all the hospitals in the Yale New Haven Health System have participated in a healthy food donation program as part of the #GiveHealthy Movement. The goal is to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy food items to help hunger-relief organizations throughout the state and region during the winter months when donations are fewer.
The Pantry on the Lane in Bradford, RI, and F.R.E.S.H New London, a community group dedicated to building and sustaining a healthy and just food system to establish community food security in Connecticut, were the beneficiaries.
Westerly Hospital was a partner with the Westerly Hospital’s Health Impact Collaborative in establishing the Pantry on the Lane, a community food pantry located at Joy Fellowship Church.
F.R.E.S.H New London is a community partner that works closely with Yale New Haven Health System through the Health Improvement Collaborative of Southeastern Connecticut. The food pantry was a rapid response to the high demands for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is still operating today to provide food to hundreds of individuals and families in the New London area. This effort involves many organizations working together in a unique way to address the needs of their served communities.
“Data from different sources has proven to us that the needs for food in general and healthy food in particular have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked food insecurity reflects the underlying financial needs driven by the pandemic and the broken socio-economic conditions of our served communities”, said Fawatih Mohamed-Abouh, community health epidemiologist, Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals.
In addition to the food drives, the YNHHS hospitals recently supported a diaper drive which resulted in thousands of diapers being distributed to local organizations. More than 1,600 diapers were delivered to the Jonnycake Center, Westerly, RI, and Pantry on the Lane, Bradford, RI.
“Food insecurity has always been a problem for people in our communities, but COVID-19’s economic impact has meant that even more people can’t afford enough food to feed themselves and their families,” said Nancy Hamson, system director, Community Health Improvement, YNHHS. “These food and diaper drives are a demonstration of our deep commitment to community health, a commitment that goes well beyond the doors of our buildings.”
Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) do not cover the cost of diapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.