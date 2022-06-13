Sponsored Content

Westerly Hospital is committed to improving the  health and well-being of the communities it serves  by helping people connect with the programs,  services and opportunities that help foster healthier  living. 

Every year, as part of our vital mission to promote  health and wellness throughout the Greater  Westerly region, Westerly Hospital sponsors,  develops and participates in a wide variety of  community-based programs and services. 

Every year the hospital provides financial and  in-kind contributions to the community through  four wide-ranging programs: Guaranteeing  Access to Care; Advancing Careers in Health  Care; Promoting Health & Wellness; and Creating  a Healthier Community. 

Among the many initiatives supported by the  hospital are programs that address food insecurity in the community through employee-driven food.  

“The 42 million-plus people struggling with food  insecurity in our country also face high rates of  diet related health issues – like obesity, diabetes,  cancer – due to a lack of access to healthy food.  Our goal is to collect healthy food donations,” said  Augusta Mueller, community benefit manager,  Yale New Haven Health. 

For the past two years, all the hospitals in the  Yale New Haven Health System have participated  in a healthy food donation program as part of  the #GiveHealthy Movement. The goal is to  provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy  food items to help hunger-relief organizations  throughout the state and region during the  winter months when donations are fewer.  

The Pantry on the Lane in Bradford, RI, and  F.R.E.S.H New London, a community group  dedicated to building and sustaining a healthy  and just food system to establish community food  security in Connecticut, were the beneficiaries. 

Westerly Hospital was a partner with the Westerly  Hospital’s Health Impact Collaborative in  establishing the Pantry on the Lane, a community  food pantry located at Joy Fellowship Church. 

F.R.E.S.H New London is a community partner that works closely with Yale New Haven Health  System through the Health Improvement  Collaborative of Southeastern Connecticut.  The food pantry was a rapid response to the  high demands for food during the COVID-19  pandemic, and it is still operating today to provide  food to hundreds of individuals and families in  the New London area. This effort involves many  organizations working together in a unique way  to address the needs of their served communities.  

“Data from different sources has proven to us  that the needs for food in general and healthy  food in particular have increased significantly  during the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked food insecurity reflects the underlying financial needs driven by the pandemic and the broken socio-economic conditions of our served communities”, said Fawatih Mohamed-Abouh, community health epidemiologist, Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals. 

In addition to the food drives, the YNHHS hospitals  recently supported a diaper drive which resulted  in thousands of diapers being distributed to local  organizations. More than 1,600 diapers were  delivered to the Jonnycake Center, Westerly, RI,  and Pantry on the Lane, Bradford, RI.  

“Food insecurity has always been a problem  for people in our communities, but COVID-19’s  economic impact has meant that even more people  can’t afford enough food to feed themselves  and their families,” said Nancy Hamson, system  director, Community Health Improvement,  YNHHS. “These food and diaper drives are a  demonstration of our deep commitment to  community health, a commitment that goes well  beyond the doors of our buildings.” 

Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance  Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental  Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and  Children (WIC) do not cover the cost of diapers.

