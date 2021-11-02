Sun Media Group is happy to welcome the new owner, Chef Carmine Cozzolino, of The Misquamicut Sandwich Company to the neighborhood! Chef Cozzolino became the new owner in September, 2021.
Located in Westerly, Rhode Island minutes away from the beaches in Misquamicut and Watch Hill, Misquamicut Sandwich Co. is a casual breakfast and lunch eatery. This small take-out restaurant, open from Mid-January through Mid-December is the perfect location to grab a bite to eat for an afternoon on the beach or for a gathering at home or in the office.
Congratulations on your new business, Chef!
www.misquamicutsandwichco.com • (401) 637-4910 57 Shore Rd, Westerly
