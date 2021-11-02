Sponsored Content As Seen in the Dining Guide '21
It's a funny thing about folks who live down here. They love their beaches, they worship the ocean, they can't wait for summer. But the moment there's a chill in the air and it begins to get dark early, they forget all about it. When it's cold out and dark, they stay in, decry the fall and winter, and wait anxiously for summer.
They forget how beautiful and peaceful the beach area is this time of year, matter of fact, it stays this way right into the winter with a tide that doesn't pay attention to the calendar and just never stops coming...and neither should you!
In a very short time, nothing will be open at the beach...except The Windjammer! They're here all winter long to feed you, create great cocktails for you, and to entertain you with ongoing events and their very famous Weekend Brunch. Yes, The Windjammer Surf Bar is open all year, and they want you to start thinking about coming down for drinks, for dinner, for brunch, and to sit out on their spectacular patio amid real palm trees, gazing at the waves through your glass while you toast the tide, toast the quiet beach, and toast the folks who are giving it to you all year long.
Remember those igloos the Ocean Community Chamber gave some lucky businesses last year? Well, The Windjammer was one of the lucky ones, and they've still got 'em, so on the coldest of days or nights, you and your party can make a reservation to sit warm and cozy inside an igloo enjoying everything the Windjammer Surf Bar offers in the summer...and if you haven't tried the Windjammer on Saturday or Sunday, you're missing Chef Lenny Malagrino's famous lobster bennies, short rib hash with eggs, plus the most inventive cocktails and craft beers in town.
Now, right now, call The Windjammer and make reservations for a holiday party. They've got a great big party room that can accommodate up to 200 people, and they're ready for your party of ANY size. That means it can be a big company party, a bunch of neighborhood families who want to go out and celebrate with someone else doing the cooking, or just a table of eight taking advantage of their community party nights. The theme this year is to come out, go out, and stay out all fall and winter long at The Windjammer.
The menu? In addition to Johnson & Wales-trained Chef Lenny's inventive concoctions that are always special additions, you can recapture the taste of summer with fried seafood: fried calamari, chowders, lobster bisque, fritters, fish and chips, but you can also get a great salad, a tot bowl with pepper jack queso, bacon, and scallions, lobster poutine fries, and whatever else is in the Chef's head that day.
How are you celebrating Halloween this year? Sitting home counting those tiny candy bars, and turning up the heat? Well, The Windjammer is turning up the heat and having a great party with live entertainment on Saturday, October 30th, so make your reservation now.
Was your wedding postponed last year due to the pandemic and now you're scurrying around looking for a place? How about a glorious winter wedding by the water at The Windjammer? All catering is done in-house, and you can have that "destination wedding" without ever leaving town!
Family has always meant a great deal to the folks who own The Windjammer. It's been in the Trefes family since 1921 - 100 great years of watching the waves roll in along with good food and drink and hundreds of thousands of people who love a good time any time of year. Have they ever been damaged by weather? "We've been hit by every hurricane since 1938," laughs Charles Trefes, "but we always rebuild, and we're still here."
"Don't forget your well-behaved dogs," Amy Trefes reminds. Dogs are always welcome at The Windjammer where they've even created a Puppy Menu just for the 4-legged buddies who love a good time and good eats as well.
The Windjammer is your go-to place in the winter, so don't forget them in the fall and winter for a great night out, for entertainment every weekend, for special events (check Facebook) like car shows and more. There's always something going on at the only place that's open for you at the beach...so come out, go out, and stay out all winter long at The Windjammer Surf Bar at Misquamicut.
Wondering if you can go somewhere this weekend, next weekend, or any weekend in January or February? You'll find that when you're at The Windjammer, you really are somewhere. The ocean doesn't close and neither do they!
Your place for food and fun is open at 321 Atlantic Avenue. (401) 322-0504
