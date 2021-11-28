Sponsored Content Provided by Charlestown Chamber
The Charlestown Holiday Ramble, will be back on December 11, 2021 from noon-10pm. The ramble is a town wide holiday event showcasing Charlestown’s businesses. Most of the Ramble will take place on and around Route 1A in Charlestown.
This event is a festive and fun way to get all of your holiday shopping done and participate in some holiday activities while supporting local small businesses.
Kids of all ages won’t want to miss seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus, they'll be taking a ride up Old Post Road (Rte 1A) at approximately 4:45pm on a fire truck! Their final destination will be the Cross Mills Volunteer Fire Department on 4258 Old Post Rd.
The Cross Mills Public Library, located at 4417 Old Post Road,will have crafts for kids and is hosting local vendors and artists in the Champlin Room. The vendors and artists will be there from 12pm - 7pm.
The Charlestown Historical Society will have the Archive and the schoolhouse, at 4417B Old Post Road, open until 7pm. Stop in for a tour to learn about Charlestown’s history and you’ll be treated to cookies and cider.
A new additional venue to the ramble this year is the St James Chapel Community Room located at 2079 Matunuck SchoolHouse Road. Several artists and vendors will be set up there from 12pm-7pm.
Our restaurants are getting in on the holiday fun too, so you’ll want to stop in to see what holiday specials they have for you!
Raffle prizes include gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants. We also have products from our participating artists and vendors which include: bath and skin care products, handcrafted soap and candles, clothing, hardwood culinary items, local honey products, artwork, stained glass, knit items, holiday decor and so much more.
Ramble maps will be available at the participating businesses. The map will give you a list of all the participating businesses as well as their hours for the day and any specials they are having and/or events they are planning. Be sure to grab a map, visit all of the locations on the map and have your raffle entry validated at each location so that you don’t miss out on a chance to win one of the raffle prizes! Not sure of where to get a map? You can stop by the Cross Mills Public Library or St. James Chapel hall and start from there.
Now more than ever it is important to buy local.
Not only are you supporting our local economy, you are buying from someone you know, maybe even your neighbor. There’s no need to worry about shipping delays here so grab your friends and spend the day getting all of your holiday shopping done!
The Charlestown Holiday Ramble is sponsored by the Charlestown Economic Improvement Committee and the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact:
The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce at 401-364--3878 or info@charlestownrichamber.com
Facebook: Charlestown RI Holiday Ramble
