Sponsored Content
They're Local, They're Professional, They're Committed
(and yeah, she loves pink)
Sold By Michaela: Your RI and CT REALTORS®
Thus begins another heartwarming tale of local people who were born here, educated here, and people who chose never to leave our beautiful shores. Meet Michaela and Jake Lamb, a husband and wife team who are fiercely committed to each other, to their four children (Lydia, Molly, Kevin, and Violet), and to the communities they so successfully serve in their highly successful real estate business which they have carefully and purposefully structured to be small yet extremely effective for both buyers and sellers. Make no mistake, however. While this did indeed begin as a love story, this is not a boutique business nor about two people who work at real estate part time. This is their only business, powered by strong motivation and a well thought-out and tremendously successful business plan with its main focus being the client at all times. The backstory first. Michaela taught for several years in Connecticut but never felt completely fulfilled until she found real estate as a career. She is a Broker/Owner after only eight years of being licensed. Since owning her own company in 2019, she has sold $50 million in real estate (60 sales in 2021 alone)! She is licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, the Kent-Washington Association of REALTORS®, and Eastern Connecticut Association of REALTORS®. After 9/11, Jake joined the active Army, spent four years in Germany in addition to tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and has amassed some 21 years total of dedicated military service. Since the couple was looking for a career where they could work together, Jake committed himself to the work, earned his real estate license as well, and now has the designation of REALTOR® serving both Connecticut and Rhode Island. You've probably seen the billboards around town, highly visible in shades of pink and gold. Additionally, you may have driven by their office on Rt. 2 near Exit 92 off I-95 and wondered what's going on in that pink house. The answer is...plenty! They are a small company, but hardly inexperienced, and although they are fiercely committed to personal and professional growth, they want to stay small so they can both direct their full attention to every client they serve. Like you, they drove by that same house for nearly two years before buying it and making it their own. It is a comfortable, welcoming office where a prospective client can sit back...yes, even in a pink chair...and realize that the people with whom they are interacting are the real deal who listen to you, not talk at you. Though the primary thrust of their real estate service is residential, Sold By Michaela can also assist with commercial transactions. In addition, Michaela and Jacob are knowledgeable in regards to investing and flipping properties. If the name Jacob Lamb sounds familiar, it must be because you're a Westerly Bulldogs fan. Until the record was broken in the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Game against the Stonington Bears, Jake had held the school record with 24 points scored in the 1997 Turkey Day game. Today, both he and Michaela are scoring points every day with their hard work, their commitment, and their continuing education in a market that continually changes. "We don't win every time," Michaela says, "but we both know how to move on from rejection. We have vision and faith in ourselves to do the job and do it right. We want to work with people who want to work with us." So local people in this part of the world are starting to take notice. Beyond the pink and gold billboards. Beyond the pink office on Liberty Street. They're taking notice of what matters when it comes to probably the largest and most important sale or purchase of their lives, and when they look, they see three things: LOCAL. PROFESSIONAL. COMMITTED. Call Michaela and Jacob at (401) 935-3390 and make a personal appointment to discuss your real estate needs. Want to sell your home and get the most you can for it? Looking for a home at a price you can afford? www.soldbymichaela.com email: home@soldbymichaela.com Facebook: Sold By Michaela - You Tube: Find Your Happy Space by Rona Mann She was born and raised in Westerly-WHS, Class of '01 He was born and raised in Westerly-WHS, Class of '98 She graduated from URI He attended URI for three years They met at Paddy's on Misquamicut Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.