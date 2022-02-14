Sponsored Content
Rachel Holland joined the Wood River Health Services team in November 2021 as a new Family Nurse Practitioner. She received a master’s in nursing education from Southern New Hampshire University and went on to obtain a post-master’s certificate as an FNP from the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Prior to starting a WRHS, Rachel worked as a registered nurse in long-term and acute care. Her most recent experience in acute care was in both local and distant hospitals as a travel nurse. She has held positions at Westerly Hospital, Mid-Coast Hospital in Maine, Yale New Haven and St. Raphael’s Hospital in Connecticut, and Kent County Hospital. She sees patients across the lifespan providing holistic patient-centered care.
Rachel is accepting new patients, so call today: 401-539-2461 woodriverhealthservices.org
About Wood River Health Services
Wood River Health Services is recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, WRHS is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable medical, dental and behavioral healthcare and additional services to community residents with fees adjusted based upon a patient’s ability to pay.
WRHS provides team-based and preventative acute and chronic healthcare. We encourage our patients to take active roles in their health. We utilize the newest technology and information available to ensure we provide our patients with the highest level of care.
WRHS offers a full range of medical, dental and social services to the community. These services include primary care, including routine physical exams, short- and long-term illnesses, immunizations and chronic disease management. Disciplines offered are:
Family Medicine
All ages primary care
Well Child Exams
School and Sports Physical Exams
Immunizations
Annual Physical Examinations
Wellness and prevention
Geriatric care
Chronic Disease Management
Cancer screening
Tobacco cessation
STD testing
Health education
Women’s Health
Gynecological exams
Family planning
Pregnancy testing
Women’s Cancer Screening Program
Dental Care (Hope Valley Location)
The dental department provides comprehensive services with a focus on preventative, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.
Dental examinations
Oral cancer screenings
Fillings
Cleanings
Sealants and fluoride varnishes
Digital X-rays
Extractions
Root Canals
Crowns
Partial and complete dentures
Behavioral Health
We know that physical health and emotional health go hand in hand. Our Behavioral Health team works jointly with our medical providers to help with behavioral health concerns you may have to provide a team-based way to meet your care needs.
Our Behavioral Health providers can work with you on issues such as chronic health conditions, anxiety, depression, life changes, relationship issues, grief and loss, substance use, and medication management.
Wood River Health offers comprehensive care, conveniently located in Westerly And Hope Valley.
Call today: 401-539-2461
