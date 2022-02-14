Sponsored Content
Wood River Health Services is pleased to announce that Kate Roccon has recently joined their team as their newest Family Nurse Practitioner.
Kate was born at Westerly Hospital and has spent the majority of her nursing career serving the local communities of coastal Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut.
Kate has a wealth of patient care experience in both the hospital and ambulatory care settings. She comes to us from the Yale New Haven Health System, where she spent the last six years leading and developing a Care Management program focused on extending care to the most vulnerable patients, with the goals of decreasing their disease burden, and increasing their success navigating throughout the healthcare system. She is very passionate about primary care, and providing people with holistic support that is both collaborative and empowering.
Kate has been recognized on numerous occasions over the years for her stellar nursing performance and leadership skills; including winning a Nightingale Nursing Award in 2017 for the care management efforts she achieved during her time at YNHHS.
Kate is thrilled to be joining the Wood River Health team, and aims to continue to build upon a culture of integrity, respect, and compassion for all of the people we serve.
To make an appointment, call Wood River Health Services at 401-539-2461
About Wood River Health Services
Wood River Health Services is recognized as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, WRHS is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable medical, dental and behavioral healthcare and additional services to community residents with fees adjusted based upon a patient’s ability to pay.
WRHS provides team-based and preventative acute and chronic healthcare. We encourage our patients to take active roles in their health. We utilize the newest technology and information available to ensure we provide our patients with the highest level of care.
WRHS offers a full range of medical, dental and social services to the community. These services include primary care, including routine physical exams, short- and long-term illnesses, immunizations and chronic disease management. Disciplines represented are Internal Medicine, Family Practice and Pediatrics.
About a Patient Centered Medical Home
Team-Based Care: Patients are supported by health care teams designed to meet each individual’s unique needs. Patients are recognized as the most important member of their health care team.
Coordination of Care: We handle every aspect of our patients’ care.
Electronic Health Records: Our patients’ health information is tracked through electronic records, which ensures each individual receives the highest quality of care.
Evidence-based Care: Our expertly-trained teams provide patients with evidence-based answers to questions about their health and the care they are receiving.
Access to Care: We offer patients same-day appointments and extended hours of operation.
Sliding Scale: We see patients regardless of whether they have a health insurance policy. We offer a sliding fee scale for those without insurance which is based on household income.
Learn more at woodriverhealthservices.org, or call today: 401-539-2461
