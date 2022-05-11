Arrowhead Dental Associates in Charlestown Announces a New Oral Surgeon

Sponsored Content
Arrowhead Dental Associates is excited to introduce Dr. Emery Nicholas, their new oral surgeon. With both medical and dental degrees and nearly a decade of experience, they are pleased to welcome her as the newest addition to their trusted team of doctors.
Dr. Nicholas is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, where she earned her D.M.D., graduating in the top ten percent of her class, which led her to be inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society.
After finishing dental school, Dr. Nicholas continued her studies by attending medical school at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, where she was elected chief resident in her final year. Following medical school, she completed her general surgery certificate at New York Presbyterian Hospital, which she has labeled her most valuable and significant time in her growth as a provider.
Prior to attending dental and medical school, Dr. Nicholas graduated from Amherst College with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. In her time at Amherst, Dr. Nicholas participated on the women’s lacrosse team and earned NCAA All-American honors twice, and All-New England honors three times in her four year-participation with the team. From college, she went on to teach high school biology and chemistry, while also coaching volleyball, squash, and lacrosse at an all-girls private school in Connecticut.
With eight years of experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Nicholas is a highly trained surgeon that can perform procedures such as dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, bone grafts, treating facial trauma, orthognathic surgery, sedation and more.
Dr. Nicholas works alongside Arrowhead’s team of doctors, specialists, and dental hygienists to ensure that the care of their patients is being seen from all angles and stages of their treatment.
When not at the office treating dental patients, Dr. Nicholas is an attending oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Rhode Island Hospital, where she works with a team of residents and other surgeons on pathology and various procedures such as orthognathic surgery, treating facial trauma, and other related procedures.
About Arrowhead Dental Associates - Established in 1978, Arrowhead Dental Associates has delivered exceptional and comprehensive dental care out of South County Rhode Island for over 40 years.
As a multi-specialty practice, they treat your dental needs in one location using modern dental technology and a highly trained team of doctors, hygienists, assistants, and specialists.
They offer a comprehensive range of dental services to patients of all ages, with their goal to provide them in a friendly, caring, and relaxing environment.
Arrowhead Dental Associates is welcoming new patients to their office. To join their practice and learn more about the services they provide, visit www.arrowhead-dental.com or call (401) 364-6300.
