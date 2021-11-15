Sun Media Group welcomes Ryan and Gregory Hodges owners of Auction Advantage, LLC to the neighborhood! Ryan and Gregory are from Exeter RI, and they opened their business in May of 2021. They have been busy helping to make customers' lives easier by taking the hassle out of liquidating ever since!
Auction Advantage, LLC does this with all the professionalism you’d expect from a locally owned, family run business.
They are experts in:
Estate Auctions
Business Liquidations
Charity Fund Raisers
Contract Auctions
Auto Auctions
On-line, On-Site on YOUR time!
Reach out to them today for information on how they can manage YOUR auction.
auctionadvantageri@gmail.com 401-234-6255 auctionadvantageri.com
