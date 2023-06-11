SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Bells will ring across the community at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, as a 1.3-mile-long parade in celebration of the Town of South Kingstown’s 300th birthday steps off from South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St. The parade will continue through downtown Wakefield, ending at South Kingstown Town Hall, 180 High St.
The parade will include a variety of floats, highlighting students and local businesses; fire and police personnel; civic, non-profit, and veterans’ organizations; local dignitaries; and elected officials. Several marching bands have also registered to participate, including the Broad Rock and Curtis Corner Middle School Bands, the 88th Army Band, the Ancient Mariners Fife and Drum Corps, the Kentish Guard, the Pawtuxet Rangers, and the Portuguese Independent Band.
Holley Street; Main Street, from Holley to High Street; and High Street, from Main to Northup Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A reviewing stand at 336 Main St. will be the location for parade participants to stop and perform before continuing the procession. No parking will be allowed along Main Street during the parade.
Following the parade, a picnic will be held at the Saugatucket Veterans Park on High Street from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, and beer and wine tents and entertainment by the Northeast Navy Rock Band, Big Nazo, The Ladies of the Rolling Pin and R.I. Bucket Drummers.
For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
