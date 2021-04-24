ROGAN WOTHERSPOON, Chariho football, senior: Wotherspoon rushed for 274 yards and scored two touchdowns in a pair of games.Wotherspoon had 167 yards on 19 carries in a loss to Classical and 97 yards on 13 carries in a win against Tiverton.

IVY GOODMAN, Stonington girls lacrosse, junior: Goodman scored eight goals in a win against Woodstock Academy. She followed that with three goals in a victory against Waterford.

CHAD MAYNE, Westerly football, junior: Mayne kicked a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in a 30-7 win against Mt. Hope. The kick, which came on a windy, rainy night, put the Bulldogs ahead by nine points. It was the longest field goal of his career.

ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler softball, junior: Hauptmann homered and doubled in a 20-0 victory against Putnam. The shortstop finished 5 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Vote

View Results