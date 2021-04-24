STONINGTON — Stonington High's first varsity eight-plus boys boat defeated Lyme/Old Lyme during a rowing regatta Saturday morning on the Mystic River.
Stonington covered the 1,500 course in 4:46.2 Lyme/Old Lyme posted a time of 5:14.8.
Those in the boat were Jack Perkins, coxswain, George Rodgers, Patrick Obrey, Adam Rajab, Owen Phelan, Jack Ryan, Will Fauerbach, Aidan Rath and Baxter Menzies.
Stonington also won the boys novice eight-plus race with a time of 3:37.3. The Stonington girls won the novice eight-plus race in 4:00.1. Both novice races were on 1,000-meter course.
“We had great conditions for racing today. Both varsity eights made improvements in their races from last week. Now we need to keep our eyes forward to some tough competition in the second half of the season.” Stonigton boys coach Sally Machin said in a press release from the team.
Stonington will next travel to East Lyme on May 5 and host Guilford on May 8.
— Keith Kimberlin
