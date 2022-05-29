All state beaches, except for Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett, will be open daily starting Saturday, May 28, through Labor Day.
Scarborough South will open Saturday, June 19.
Misquamicut, Charlestown Breachway, East Beach, East Matunuck, Scarborough North, Roger Wheeler, and Salty Brine state beaches will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays, weather permitting. Other facilities open daily, weather permitting, beginning on May 28 through Labor Day, include the beaches at Lincoln Woods State Park, Goddard Memorial State Park, Pulaski Park, and Fort Adams State Park.
Residents may buy state beach parking passes in advance at riparks.com/beach-passes.php. Individuals may purchase resident, non-resident, or senior season beach passes online, as well as daily flex passes, which allow for one-day parking. Along with the online option, season beach parking passes may be purchased in person only at the Scarborough State Beach overflow lot from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The daily beach parking fee, or flex pass, for residents is $6 on weekdays and $7 on weekends and holidays, and $10 weekday and $15 for weekends and holidays at Misquamicut State Beach. The fee for a season pass for residents is $30.
Non-resident parking is $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends and holidays, and $20 weekdays and $30 weekends and holidays at Misquamicut State Beach. A season pass is $60 for non-residents. A 50% discount on daily parking fees and season passes applies for senior citizens 65 years and older.
No-cost disability passes are available for those who are eligible. Contact R.I. State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information.
The DEM urges beachgoers to buy passes in advance of visiting the beach as they do not go into effect immediately. Prepaid customers may use the express lanes at beaches for speedier access. Express lanes are available at all state beaches except for East Beach, Charlestown Breachway, and Salty Brine, which are one-lane facilities.
All DEM properties have a carry-in/carry-out trash policy. Visitors should be prepared to secure their trash in their own containers and dispose of it properly.
DEM is still accepting applications for seasonal positions including qualified lifeguards for state beach facilities. Entry seasonal positions are still available at numerous locations throughout the state. All lifeguard positions require certification and special training in first aid, CPR and senior lifesaving.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.