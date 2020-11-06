The New Jersey high school basketball coach of Providence College's newest pledge made sure to emphasize to Providence assistant coach Jeff Battle that there’s much more to Rafael Castro than his visual traits — specifically height.
Then, Billy Connors went into great detail about why he perceives Castro as a valued asset.
“He embraces the idea of ‘We need to win. What does the team need me to do?’” said Connors, Castro’s coach at Dover High in Dover, N.J.
When it comes to dazzling in a variety of ways, Castro seems to fit the profile of the uber-versatile culture that PC coach Ed Cooley continues to cultivate. He’s 6-foot-10, 200 pounds and possesses the wingspan of a 7-footer, yet Castro also possesses legit guard skills.
Castro is ranked as the No. 136 prospect in the country by Rivals and No. 139 by 247 Sports. He reportedly had offers from Miami, Dayton, Seton Hall, Florida, Xavier, UMass and VCU
When Connors became Dover’s coach three years ago, Castro stood at 6-foot-6. His preference was to play on the perimeter. Suiting up for a public school, Castro was getting calls from private schools located in northern New Jersey. More exposure was promised, a lure that turns out didn’t hold much appeal.
“Dover was his home. All his friends and family are here. He wanted to play here. This is what we need as a team to be successful. He said ‘OK’ and bought in and worked tirelessly,” Connors said. “He stayed true to his home, to his friends, and his high school.”
Added Castro, who on Thursday night became the second Class of 2021 prospect to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment, “I’m big on loyalty. I never felt I needed to leave. Just stay here and make a name for myself. The coaches and scouts, they’ll come here.”
Now that Castro’s loyalty quotient has been established, how about that shift to the low-post? Castro never experienced a major growth spurt where the gift of height was bestowed upon him in one fell swoop.
“It’s been a consistent three inches, three inches, three inches,” said Connors. “When he was a younger kid, he played guard all the time. He has excellent ballhandling skills and understands the flow of the game from a guard perspective.”
It was for practical and obvious reasons that led to moving Castro to the frontcourt. In theory, the tallest kid on the roster should play close to the basket. Yet, there was never any strain between the coach and his top player.
“He did what was required for the benefit of the team. He bought into dominating that area,” Connors said.
Old habits can be hard to break, however.
“In terms of his guard play, there was more than one occasion when he would get a defensive rebound and lead us on the break,” Connors said. “He was more than capable of dribbling the ball the length of the floor and distributing to the open player for a layup. He has very good court vision.”
The scouting report offered up by Connors stated that Castro possesses a better-than-average jump shot, someone who’s quick and never seems to let up on the defensive end.
“The Friars are getting a player with an unlimited ceiling,” said Connors.
“I still like playing on the perimeter. I just developed my inside game more. Now I can do both,” said Castro, whose father — also named Rafael — was a minor-league pitcher for the Cleveland Indians.
Connors knew he had something very special in Castro, yet the coach never shied away from challenging the youngster. One game, Connors in so many words spelled it out to Castro to be prepared for his Dover teammates to jump on his back.
“You have to take control of this. You have to be the man now and that’s what he did. He caught the ball 15-18 feet away from the basket and kept on turning and driving,” Connors said.
Connors cited another moment about why the human side of Castro is just as important as his vast skill set. A sophomore teammate hit a go-ahead basket with a second remaining. Once the final buzzer sounded, Castro made a beeline toward his teammate and threw his arms around the hero of the moment.
“He would do a drill in practice, take a drink of water, and before I could turn my back, he was back on the court doing another drill. He was nonstop,” Connors said.
Initially, the world of recruiting proved to be a major eye-opener for Castro, who takes AP courses and was honored with a proclamation at City Hall after scoring the 1,000th point of his Dover career.
“It’s a world of pressure. You hope to land on your feet and establish the next four years,” Connors said. “Like any kid who plays high school basketball, you love playing it, but you know what? People are talking to me. I can help myself and my family over the next four years by parlaying a good high school career into a free education. That’s what we emphasized to him. You need to take this seriously. This is going to save your family a half-million dollars.”
At the peak of his recruiting, Castro says he was receiving 30 calls per day from college suitors. Initially, Battle handled the recruiting on the Friars’ end. Over a two-week period, Cooley stepped in, a move that told Castro in so many words that Providence was making him a priority.
“Coach Cooley never made it about Providence. He guided me through the process … not to be overwhelmed by anything or get stressed out. He told me to be confident in my decision. He really helped me,” said Castro.
When it became clear that Castro was not going to be able to take any in-person visits to PC or any other schools, he grinned and bared it as his recruiting took a virtual turn.
“You can’t feel out a connection or a bond through a device. You have to trust what the coaches are saying,” said Castro.
The day before Halloween is when Castro informed Cooley that he was ending his recruitment.
“Definitely a weight off my shoulders. I made my mind up,” Castro said.
With 1,500 career points to his name, Castro has his sights set on eclipsing the 1,000-rebound plateau as he prepares for his final go-around in a Dover uniform.
“He’s built something here that’ll forever have his name on it. He’s a good kid,” Connors said. “I think he’s a good fit for the Friars as far as his athleticism, but they do a fantastic job preparing their kids. Not just for the season, but for life. I think that’s going to be beneficial for Rafael as well.”
