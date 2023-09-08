Head coach: Ron Sposato (first season).
Assistant coaches: Duane Maranda, Jordan Husereau, Mike Intrieri, Dan Maranda, Steve Williams,, Lani Lucas (volunteer), Carlos Rios (volunteer), Sam Gagnon (volunteer).
Last year: Westerly finished 8-3 overall losing to eventual state champion St. Raphael Academy in the Division II semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Matt Garafola (OL, DL, captain), Luke Nelson (WR, LB, captain), Eric Fusaro (WR, LB, captain), Drew Bozek (WR-DB), Christian Dejour (RB, DB), Jose Huerta (OK, DL), Enrico Sposato (OL). Juniors: Andre Adams (OL, DL), Terrell Hill (RB, DB).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Romello Hamelin (WR, DB, RB), Jesse Samo (WR, DE), John Gingerella (DL), Trevor DeRonda (OL), Mason Viteritto (LB), Landon Hebert (WR). Juniors: Louie Misto (WR), Jesus Colon (WR). Sophomores: Sam Brimlow (LB), Jake Caron (DB), Caleb Williams (TE, DB), Damon Uva (RB), Nathan Kunc (OL), A.J. Crider (OL). Freshmen: Chubb Hill (TE), Landon Husereau (QB), Jack Sperenza (DL), Sam Ferrol (DB).
Outlook: Sposato, Westerly’s baseball coach and football assistant since 2005, takes over for Stanley Dunbar, who resigned after leading Westerly to a 18-8 record in three seasons.
Many key players graduated, including All-State back Zach Tuch (1,108 yards, 16 TD), QB Lance Williams (1,036 yards, 10 TD, 0 Int; 545 rushing yards, 10 TD) and first-team linemen Mitch McLeod. Even with those losses, Sposato thinks the Bulldogs have enough returning and new talent to continue their tradition as a playoff team.
“We have a lot of new starters, but our expectations are high and never change,” Sposato said. “We want to be playing our best football at the end of the season.”
Nelson, a DII second team pick, tied Fusaro for the team lead in receptions (22) and Garafola, a second-team guard, leads the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
Hill is the heir apparent at running back after Tuck’s pair of 1,000-plus yard seasons. He gained 160 as a sophomore as Tuck’s backup, started at defensive back and returned two kickoffs for TDss on special teams.
Husereau, a great athlete and passer, led Westerly’s youth senior team to the Super Bowl last year while first-time senior varsity players and basketball standouts - Hamelin and Samo - are bursting with athleticism.
Also, former head coach Duane Maranda (2016-19) is back as an assistant coach.
Coach’s take: “It’s an honor to lead the Bulldogs. Our players understand the pride and tradition of being a westerly football player, representing our school, our alumni and our town every time they put on the blue and white. We’re going to compete every time we take the field.”
- Larry Kelley
