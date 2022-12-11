Head coach: Paulla Solar (21st season). Assistant coaches: Ed Kolnaski, Bill Mitchell.
Last year: Stonington finished 13-11 with a win and a loss in the Class M tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Diya Patel (G, captain), Mackenzie Pettegrow (G, captain). Junior: Presley Smith (F). Sophomores: Katelyn Cadmus (F), Elizabeth Jones (G), Emily Obrey (F), Rory Risley (C).
New to varsity:
Sophomore: Bethany Shoenecker (G). Freshmen: Adilyn Risley (F), Melanie Berbridge (F).
Outlook: Stonington will look to control play around the basket as it aims to be competitive in ECC Division III and qualify for the state tournament.
Risley, a 6-1 center, can play around the basket. She averaged 5.1 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds last season.
“Rory has to be a big factor for us,” Solar said.
Cadmus, Smith and Obrey all have good size and are effective underneath.
“We are hoping to own the boards a bit this year. I think that is going to be our strong point,” Solar said. “We don’t always have that. We could play four bigs at a time.”
Traditionally, Stonington has been known for its half-court and full-court pressing defenses. Things may be different this year.
“I think we may be a little more conservative with the size we have and keep them closer to the basket” Solar said. “We are going to play some zone.”
Pettegrow and Patel will hold down the guard positions. Solar said strong JV players have made practices competitive.
Gabby Dimock, who averaged 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds last season, transferred to Fitch.
Coach’s take: “I think we should be able to play with people in our own league. The people out of our league will be really tough. But it will prepare us for the tournament. It’s a good schedule. I think we can really do something in our own league. We are going to have to come play when we play up.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.