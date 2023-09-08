Head coach: William Samiagio (second season).
Assistant coaches: Todd Kenney, Logan Fitts, Ron Silva, Dan LaBelle (volunteer), Rick Bolek (volunteer).
Last year: Chariho finished 6-4 overall, 6-1 in Division III and lost to Rogers in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Lucas Corah (RB, WR, DB, captain), Grayson Snyder (OL, DL, captain), Hudson McKay (OL, DL), Will Steiger (TE, DL), Josh Bolek (WR), Elijah Schonberg (OL, DL), Aidan Calianos (DL). Juniors: Max Marshall (LB, WR), Ryan Taylor (OL, DL), Jaxson Trudell (RB), Mike Felicetti (DL), Elijah Schonrog (OL, DL), Connor Gardiner (OL). Sophomores: Isaac Hague (OL, DL), Tyler Dugas (TE).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Brady Anderson (RB, LB), Logan Kane (WR, DB, P), Shea O’Brien (RB). Junior: Ben Donahue (LB). Sophomore: Luke Felkner (QB). Freshmen: Sawyer Mason (RB, DB), Logan Smith (LB, OL), Trevor Cheney (DB).
Outlook: The Chargers must replace several skill position players, including Collin Fitts, the Division III back of the year with nearly 800 yards of offense, along with WR Caleb Maggs (29 receptions, 540 yards). QB Konnor Perrin transferred to LaSalle Academy after passing for 1,200 yards as a junior.
Corah, a Division III-A second team cornerback, looks to spearhead the offense along with first-year starter at QB, Felkner.
“Corah is a lockdown corner and talented runner,” Samiagio said. “Felkner came on as a freshman and is learning the offense. We have to protect him.”
Samiagio had 47 on the roster in the preseason, including 17 freshmen, the largest incoming class in years.
Coach’s take: “We have some kids coming back from injury and being able to practice eligibility-wise, so we have to gel. We lost talented people and lack experience in skill positions but we have a lot of quality. I expect to return to the playoffs in Division III.”
- Larry Kelley
