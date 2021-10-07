PROVIDENCE — "Pretty Woman: The Musical," based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, will kick off its national tour this weekend at Providence Performing Arts Center.
Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven") and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.
Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie, which was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990, is featured in the musical.
Joining Pascal and Valli will be Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey.
Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams. The company features five proud new members of Actors’ Equity.
Pascal is a Tony Award nominee, best known for his role as Roger in "Rent," which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. He has also starred on Broadway in "Aida," "Cabaret," and "Chicago," and has released three solo rock albums: "Model Prisoner," "Civilian" and "Blinding Light." In television and film, he has appeared in "Rent, "School of Rock," and "Cold Case.”
Valli, who played Elphaba in the second national tour of "Wicked" before joining the Off-Broadway company of "Jersey Boys," played her own grandmother, Mary Delgado, making her the first person to play a direct relative on stage. A proud New Jersey native, Valli said she always knew she wanted to be a professional singer, but it wasn’t until high school that she knew musical theater was her true passion. During the pandemic she released a podcast with her best friend called “What’s Your Backup Plan?”
For more information about the play and cast members, visit https://www.ppacri.org/events-tickets/broadway-series.
