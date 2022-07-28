For the past two weeks, and continuing today, there have been a constant series of outages affecting Cox customers in Westerly. These have occurred in all parts of the town and have impacted internet access, phone service and cable TV for customers including local government, businesses and individuals.
Not only are these outages annoying, they have serious public safety implications, including lack of emergency telephone service. Why hasn’t the Sun reported on these issues?
Bill White
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.