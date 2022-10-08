Heard during the testimony provided at the Special Town Meeting conducted on Sept. 17, the attorney representing the petitioner(s) stated that the inspiration for the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance was derived from Watch Hill. According to the attorney representing all associated with the Winnapaug Golf Course proposed development plan, the Ocean House Hotel and condo units, plus the Ocean House Property rental agency of nearby starter castles and McMansion “cottages” provided the model upon which the proposed golf course step-down destination resort is based. Implied in the testimony was the notion that the Watch Hill hotel, condos and rental cottages constitute an ancillary use to the grass croquet court on Ocean House property.
What the representing attorney failed to mention was the fact that the buildings in the so-called Watch Hill model already existed. All that was required to designate the Watch Hill properties as a destination resort was to throw a tent over the assemblage, albeit after the fact. The representing attorney’s Watch Hill example is akin to shooting an arrow into the air and calling whatever is hit the target. In addition, the Watch Hill properties in question are, for the most part, seasonal dwellings, and not year-round residences. Aside from the obvious and inescapable differences, year-round homes abut the Winnapaug Golf Course.
When considering to amend the Zoning Ordinance on Oct. 17, care must be taken by the four voting members of the Town Council to take under advisement whether or not the Watch Hill model is appropriate for the entire town of Westerly. After all, the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance is designed to benefit only the developer of a single property. The claim that the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance will apply to the entire town is a red herring. If the four voting councilors decide to adopt the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance on Oct. 17, the incoming Town Council could vote to repeal the amendment as early as December 2022.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
