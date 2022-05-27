The People’s Museum at the Westerly Armory will be open on Monday, Memorial Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Displays include community memorabilia and local and national militaria. A tour of the building itself may be requested.
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have given their lives in service to both state and country. The Armory itself is a memorial to sacrifices made for America’s freedom.
A video of the second floor with its museum rooms and Westerly Band room was made and can be shown for those not wanting to walk the distance. Additionally, a video was made of the entire building, including the lower level.
Tours of the museum and Armory are free of charge. See www.westerlyarmory.com.
Roberta Mudge Humble
Warwick
The writer is the president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc.
