The state’s apparent refusal to share tax money with towns that prohibit retail sales of recreational marijuana within their borders is blatant extortion and will be overturned if challenged in court.
Imagine the new state law will also permit any number of individuals to privately grow and use marijuana in a limited fashion with no laws governing its quality, secret distribution or resources for police oversight and enforcement. This state plan is insane and threatens the health and peace of all Rhode Island communities.
Marijuana in all its forms is as different from alcoholic beverages as oil and water literally. The truth is in their chemical structure activity. Alcoholic beverages are water-soluble like most of our food and non alcoholic beverages. A healthy body can metabolize alcoholic beverages in 12 to 24 hours. Health problems come when too much is consumed all at once, or large quantities are regularly consumed over time, which overwhelms the body’s ability to clear it.
Marijuana is lipophilic, oil soluble, and smoked or eaten, its oils are immediately sequestered, stored, in the fat deposits of the body. The brain contains the most fat of any organ in the body. It then takes 30 days for a healthy body to rid those toxic oils from the body from just one smoked joint or edible and is easily measured by testing for those 30 days.
All people’s body burdens of toxic chemicals in their fat are different, so it is difficult to predict exactly when those stores will begin to cause life-altering symptoms and/or death. Among those body burden symptoms or effects are endless violent vomiting known as hyperemesis syndrome, which can rupture the esophagus; inside out babies when used during pregnancy, where the organs of the baby are outside the body when born, known as gastroschisis; and temporary psychosis or permanent schizophrenia.
Google these, educate yourselves please before you allow recreational cannabis in any form to be sold in our community.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
The writer is retired from the Environmental Protection Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.