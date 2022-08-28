I would like to ask the voters of Senate District 38 to select Victoria Gu as the Democratic candidate for that seat. I like Victoria's stances on the environment, education and particularly gun safety.
I would also like to remind voters that one of her opponents, as the president of the Westerly Town Council, voted for a resolution against gun safety measures being considered in the state legislature last year.
Roy Moran
Westerly
