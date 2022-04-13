Saturday was a great day to enjoy spring in New England. About 25 enthusiastic walkers and a couple of leashed dogs enjoyed lots of bird song and clear views of the Pawcatuck River across a landscape of typical New England hardwood forest, one-half mile of river frontage with portage, a large grassland meadow (wonderful for wildflowers in-season), a virgin white pine forest with trees of breathtaking size, and sand plains. All of it was a part of this beautiful 3-mile trail in the Frances C. Carter Preserve.
The walk was to introduce a Charlestown Parks and Recreation Commission trail in commemoration of Ellison “Tarzan” Brown. The public and Brown family members were invited to attend. The Carter Preserve is part of the Rhode Island Nature Conservancy, which is a national and international network of lands protected in perpetuity for all people to visit and enjoy.
Saturday began the process of honoring one of our own Charlestown members with a trail dedicated in his name. Tarzan Brown grew up and ran through all of the trails and roads right here in Charlestown. He won two Boston Marathons and competed in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
Tarzan has a devoted family who have kept his legacy and memory alive for over 50 years. The stories they tell are heartwarming, serious, poignant and often funny. On Saturday, Anna Brown Jackson graciously shared some of those stories with enthusiastic hikers.
In honoring Tarzan Brown, the trail through these ancient Charlestown lands — the river, fields and beautiful pine forest with ancient rocks, mosses and hidden ponds — reminded the hikers of times long ago when indigenous men, women and children lived, hunted, danced and sang to their beautiful music in peace.
A future dedication will be announced once a plaque is placed.
Lynn C. Varadian
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Parks and Recreation Commission.
