Why?
The question that just keeps repeating itself!
Why does an ordinance defining what a golf course actually is need to be changed?
Why does the status of a nearly 100-year-old historic Donald Ross-designed golf course need to be changed?
Why was the attorney for that golf course allowed to influence (and perhaps even write) the changes that are being proposed?
Why is the only golf course open to the public in Westerly being threatened?
Why has the proposed sewer expansion been rerouted to included two golf courses?
Why has the Town Council not stopped this obvious encroachment on open green space in Westerly?
Why?
Jonathan Schmid
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.