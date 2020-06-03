It’s disgusting to watch how many news networks continue to call the rioters and anarchists that have infiltrated and taken over the peaceful protests in the cities across this country “protesters!” The peaceful protests have been organized in honor of George Floyd who was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer.
In many instances, the rioters, under the cover of peaceful protests, are being encouraged by networks like CNN, MSNBC, NBC and others whose correspondents are reporting from the scene of the riots, where fire bombs, bricks, etc. are being thrown at the police.
The murder of George Floyd, a black man, was a horrific, despicable act perpetrated by a white policeman with his knee placed across Floyd’s neck for up to 8 minutes while he casually looked around with his left hand in his pocket. This murderous act took place on camera for the entire country to see, and as George Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe several other Minneapolis police officers stood by and watched!
I wonder how well these ignoramuses are sleeping knowing that George Floyd died from his injuries and that millions of dollars in property damage has been done to our major cities and our economy by the anarchists and rioters who have invaded them to wreak havoc and set them ablaze, which has dishonored George Floyd’s memory.
Make no mistake about it. There is a significant difference between peaceful protests and the riots and anarchy that have taken place in our cities and in our nation’s capital over the last three to four nights. When the riots got so far out of control in the capital that several secret service agents guarding the White House were injured and the president and the first family had to be escorted to a bunker by other secret service agents for their own protection it’s time to aggressively put an end to it!
Where the hell are we, anyway? Why is the general public cringing in the corner? This isn’t Fallujah, Iraq, or Kabul, Afghanistan! It’s Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States of America. The home of the free and the brave. If President Trump needs to order federal troops in to remove the anarchists and rioters from the streets, then we should support him. If the federal troops need to shoot a couple of these cowardly bastards to move them out of the city, then so be it!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.