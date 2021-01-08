His name was George. I met him when I entered seminary in the winter of 1981-82. He was about 20 years older than me and embarking on a second career. He’d been active in his home church. His life was at a crossroads and he chose to leave behind a career in banking to follow Christ into the ministry.
He was like a big brother to me. We hung around together, made trips into Boston, and often studied for exams by testing each other’s knowledge of the subject. Whereas, I took a student pastorate in Charlestown, R.I., in my second year of seminary, George went on to graduate. In the spring of 1984 he accepted a call to a small church in Connecticut.
We remained close, often sharing our joys and triumphs, in those early years of ministry. A few years later, he went on to serve a larger church. By the 1990s he moved to the Midwest and I lost track of him. Pastoral transitions are a part of life. The other day George came to mind when I heard that a colleague of mine was moving.
I’ll never forget something that George said to me shortly before leaving his first congregation. He said, “Cal, I preached the best sermon of my life last week. It was a shame that there were only 40 people there to hear it! I need to move on to bigger and better things!” I was shocked to hear my friend say that, and to be honest, a little disappointed.
You see, I’ve always believed that the size of the audience doesn’t matter. The message of the Gospel is powerful whether you are having a one-on-one conversation like Philip did with the Ethopian eunuch in Acts 8, or speaking to the crowd of thousands that Peter spoke to on Pentecost. The Holy Spirit works through us no matter who is listening.
I am reminded of Loren Eiseley’s story about the old man who was walking along the shore one day. He noticed a small boy approaching. As the boy walked, he paused every so often and bent down to pick up an object and throw it into the sea. As the boy came closer, the man called out, “May I ask what you are doing?”
The young boy looked up, and replied, “Throwing starfish into the ocean. The tide has washed them up onto the beach. They can’t return to the sea by themselves.” The old man replied, “But there must be hundreds of starfish on this beach. I’m afraid you won’t really be able to make much of a difference.”
The boy bent down, picked up a starfish and threw it as far as he could into the ocean. Then he turned, smiled and said, “It made a difference to that one!” That story resonates with me because it is a reminder that the little things we do in life matter. You never know the difference you can make in a person’s life until you reach out and do it.
Let’s make a resolution to reflect God’s love everywhere we go as we walk through the first days of the new year! Let’s do it with everyone we meet, in groups large and small. Then step back and watch what God does with it. My old friend George would be amazed at the ripple effects. You see, it is the power of love that matters, not the size of the crowd.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
